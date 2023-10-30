Afghan Interpreter for Australian Forces Faces Deportation from Pakistan

Ahmad risked his life working as an interpreter for Australian forces in Afghanistan. To the Taliban, he was a spy. On more than one occasion, he found himself caught in an ambush by the notorious militant group. "At the beginning, we didn't have any enmity with the Taliban," Ahmad, who is being referred to under a pseudonym for his safety, told SBS News. That changed, he added, when he started working for and receiving a salary from an Australian security company.

"Afghans in Pakistan have been a political football essentially being kicked back and forth between the two countries with very little regard for their rights," Daniela Gavshon, director at Human Rights Watch Australia, explained. "Resettlement countries have been really dragging their feet and this recent announcement by the Pakistani government has really caught the United Nations off guard.

Time running out for ‘undocumented” Afghan refugees in Pakistan Pakistan is cracking down on illegal migrants with forced deportations due to begin next month. Many Afghan refugees living illegally in Pakistan fear for their safety if forced to return to their Taliban -controlled homeland. Read more ⮕

Australian Agriculture Minister Optimistic About Lifting China's Tariffs on Australian ProductsAgriculture Minister Murray Watt expresses confidence that China will lift further tariffs on Australian products, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to visit Beijing. While China has agreed to review tariffs on Australian wines, efforts are ongoing to ease tensions and remove embargoes on other commodities such as lobster, beef, and sheep. Read more ⮕

– creepy Korean Australian horror series will leave you wanting moreAndrew Undi Lee’s hour-long anthology series comprises five short and unsettling stories that explore different aspects of the immigration experience Read more ⮕

Former Australian prime ministers to release statement condemning HamasAll living former Australian prime ministers are set to release a joint statement condemning Hamas and asserting Israel’s right to defend itself. The Daily Telegraph is reporting the seven former leaders have been in discussion about a letter that firmly blames the current fighting on Hamas. Read more ⮕

Baby Bonnie delivers hope for thousands of Australian womenFirst Australian baby born through new low-cost fertility treatment bringing hope to cancer fighters, survivors and women with Polycystic ovarian syndrome that they too, can become mothers. Read more ⮕

Baby Bonnie delivers hope for thousands of Australian womenFirst Australian baby born through new low-cost fertility treatment bringing hope to cancer fighters, survivors and women with Polycystic ovarian syndrome that they too, can become mothers. Read more ⮕