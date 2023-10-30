Former prime ministers ‘unequivocally condemned’ Hamas’ October 7 Israeli ‘massacre’

AIJAC Executive Director Colin Rubenstein has welcomed a signed statement by former prime ministers condemning Hamas.

All living former prime ministers – with the exception of Paul Keating – have signed a statement condemning Hamas, criticising the October 7 attack on Israel and calling for the unconditional release of hostages.

“It’s a fine example of former prime ministers understanding the reality of the situation,” Mr Rubenstein told Sky News Australia.“They’ve unequivocally condemned Hamas’ barbaric attack and massacre against innocent Israelis on October 7.” headtopics.com

