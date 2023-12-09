Adelaide man seeks answers over son's disappearance in Lebanon

For more than 40 years, Adelaide man Mustapha Chahine has yearned for answers over the disappearance of his son Khaled from a Lebanese street. The family suspects he was taken when he was just 16 by Israeli soldiers as the first Lebanon war was about to erupt. It came after Mustapha had already experienced immense loss from a young age. He was displaced when his family fled the British Mandate of Palestine in 1948, then came the biggest blow in 1982 when Khaled went missing.

The 16-year-old was told to accompany his mother and his younger siblings, who escaped Lebanon’s east, to the country’s south, following reports parts of the region would be a safe zone while Israeli forces invaded in a bid to wipe out the Palestinian Liberation Organisation in Lebanon. Khaled went to buy snacks from a nearby deli with his friend, Nizard Ali Merhi, in the city of Wadi El Zayni, but neighbours said they were both dragged by soldiers into a vehicle before they made it home. “We asked for help from everybody ... the Red Cross, the Palestinian Red Crescent .





