Adelaide man earns money selling energy from his electric car back to the grid

One Friday in August, when the high-voltage interconnector between South Australia and Victoria was down and prices spiked, Adelaide man Jai Nankivell earned $177 in six hours selling energy from the battery of his Nissan Leaf back to the grid. South Australia’s vulnerable power grid at a time when wholesale prices had jumped to $10 per kilowatt-hour – two-thirds of the maximum and a sign grid supply is struggling to meet demand. The state’s wholesale price averaged 9.

2¢/kWh for the September quarter, the highest on the mainland., which requires the local distribution company to be on board and can only be done in South Australia, and only with a handful of EV makes. Some energy market players are excited about the potential of vehicle-to-grid charging because electric vehicles typically have much larger batteries than homes – 50-85kWh compared with 10-13kWh – and EV sales are expected to catch and surpass residential battery sales between now and 2030, according to Australian Energy Market Operator projections

