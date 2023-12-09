Former Liberal Party staffer's defamation trial against Network Ten continues

Multimillion-dollar settlements, frustrated police, and claims of deliberately deleted texts are just some of what the Federal Court heard during the third week of the defamation trial launched by former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann against Network Ten. It was also a week when Brittany Higgins — who alleges Lehrmann raped her at Parliament House in the early hours of 23 March 2019 — finished giving her evidence.

Lehrmann has vehemently denied the allegation and is suing Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson, claiming a 2021 report featuring an interview they did with his former colleague airing her claims defamed him. Under cross-examination on Tuesday, Higgins said she had received $1.9 million from a settlement with the Commonwealth over alleged breaches of its duty of care relating to the events during and after the alleged rape. That was lower than the $2.445 million revealed in documents released by the Federal Court on Thursday. However, Higgins on Tuesday estimated it to be about $2.3 million in total, which she said came to $





