Aboriginal Families Face Eviction and Healthcare Access Blockage

A single-page letter with a $2 coin sticky-taped to the bottom was the first and last notice that a dozen Aboriginal families faced the prospect of eviction from their homes and being blocked from accessing critical healthcare services provided by their local community co-op. The note, which told each recipient their membership was being revoked, was sent by Murray Valley Aboriginal Co-Operative (MVAC), in far north-west Victoria, after a board meeting in early September.

“It has been assessed that you have not met the active member requirements, and we have consequently cancelled your membership and attached the share total of $2 as reimbursement,” it read. The co-operative was established in 1974 to improve living conditions for Aboriginal people in Robinvale. Membership gives the holders voting rights, land and water rights, housing, healthcare services, access to an early childhood learning centre, and home and community care programs. Many of the addressees were decades-long co-op members whose families have been involved in the organisation since its infanc





