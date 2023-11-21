US and China stress need for mutual understanding in face-to-face meeting

US President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping are meeting in San Francisco where they have stressed the need for their nations to strengthen mutual understanding while cautioning that their interests will sometimes conflict. The two leaders opened their face-to-face meeting in the San Francisco Bay area on Wednesday (Thursday AEDT) with a solid handshake. Later, they sat at one long table together rather than at separate ones.

Biden said the purpose of the meeting was to "understand each other." He said, "As always, there's no substitute to face-to-face discussions." He added of Xi, "We've known each other for a long time. We haven't always agreed." Biden also said that he wants "no misconceptions or miscommunications" and that the two leaders have to "ensure that competition doesn't veer into conflict." Xi spoke of the need to strengthen cooperation to combat climate change but also condemned what he called rising "protectionism"





9NewsAUS » / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US President Joe Biden signs Israel up to daily ‘humanitarian pauses’The daily four-hour pause will help deliver aid and allow people to escape the fighting. The US also wants a longer pause to help hostage negotiations.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

House Democrat Dean Phillips launches primary challenge against President Joe BidenMinnesota congressman Dean Phillips has announced that he is running for president, kicking off a long-shot Democratic primary challenge to President Joe Biden.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden toast the two country's friendshipThe US has pulled out all the stops for a display of patriotism and power to welcome Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the White House. The immediate focus has been on the deepening conflict in the Middle East.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Israel Hamas: US President Joe Biden advises Israel to delay Gaza invasion, officials claimBiden is hoping to buy time for hostage negotiations and to allow more humanitarian aid to reach Palestinians; Government to push China to drop lobster, beef tariffs next; ‘Upward pressure’ on CPI figures expected this week. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Israel Hamas: US President Joe Biden advises Israel to delay Gaza invasion, officials claimBiden is hoping to buy time for hostage negotiations and to allow more humanitarian aid to reach Palestinians; Government to push China to drop lobster, beef tariffs next; ‘Upward pressure’ on CPI figures expected this week. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Israel Hamas: US President Joe Biden advises Israel to delay Gaza invasion, officials claimBiden is hoping to buy time for hostage negotiations and to allow more humanitarian aid to reach Palestinians; Government to push China to drop lobster, beef tariffs next; ‘Upward pressure’ on CPI figures expected this week. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »