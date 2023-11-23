Violent Protests Erupt in Dublin After Stabbing Attack Outside School

Violent protests have flared in Dublin after a stabbing attack outside a school left three children injured. A crowd chanting anti-immigrant slogans set a police car on fire and attacked several officers on Thursday night hours after a man stabbed a woman and three young children, leaving one in a critical condition. Police detained a man in his 50s, who was also being treated for injuries, and said they were not seeking other suspects.

Authorities did not identify the man but anti-immigrant groups said he was a foreigner and gathered near the scene of the attack in Parnell Square, in the north of Ireland’s capital. Sections of the crowd clashed with police, reportedly injuring several officers. Authorities suspended bus and tram services in parts of Dublin and called for calm. The stabbing incident happened at about 1.30pm on Thursday outside Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire, a school at Parnell Square East, a bustling part of Dublin. Police said a five-year-old girl, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s sustained serious injurie





