Abandoned Italian Palace Left to Rot and Crumble Away

A palace, once bustling with the world’s elites dancing in its dazzling ballroom, has been left to rot and crumble away a century after it was built. An abandoned palace on the Italian coastline has been left to rot and crumble away a century after it was built. Once bustling with the world’s elites dancing in its dazzling ballroom, surrounded by luxury chandeliers and pricey marble statues the building spiralled into insignificance shortly after it opened up.

Located in Anzio, Italy, “Paradiso Sul Mare” roughly translates to “Paradise by the sea” and should be an iconic landmark loved internationally but only a few know it even exists, Plans were set in stone for the beautiful palace to be used as a centre for the rich and wealthy in Europe. Paradiso Sul Mare, dubbed Italy’s Paradise by the sea, was left to rot after being abandoned a century after it was designed. Picture: YouTube/abandonedcentral From hosting casino nights to fashion shows the plan was to make the beloved tourist spot a booming hub for fun and good time

