Canada Bay mayor dumped after corruption findings

Long-time Canada Bay mayor Angelo Tsirekas has been dumped from office after the state’s corruption watchdog found he engaged in serious corrupt conduct when he helped developers in exchange for thousands of dollars worth of perks, including overseas flights and luxury hotel stays. investigated claims he accepted rewards from developers in return for advancing their large apartment projects in Sydney’s inner west.

The inquiry last year heard Tsirekas, a former state and federal Labor candidate who has been a local councillor for 25 years, took trips to China with his long-time friend, businessman Joseph Chidiac, and representatives of collapsed property group iProsperity, which funded some of his expenses. Those trips coincided with iProsperity’s attempts to gain approval for a residential tower, initially of 46 storeys, comprising hundreds of apartments at Rhodes, which Tsirekas had supported at counci

