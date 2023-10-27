Year-End Celebrations at Steenberg

10 Proven Strategies to Improve Your Lead Conversion RateAs 2023 draws to a close, it ushers in a time to raise a celebratory toast to the hard-earned achievements of dedicated teams, personal triumphs, and the shared journey of yet another year with esteemed clients. A beautiful setting is key to curating this memorable year-end occasion.

Set amidst the serene Constantia Valley Winelands, Steenberg Farm features three celebration and event venues within their signature restaurants, Tryn and Bistro Sixteen82. Whether you envision a festive evening affair, an intimate celebratory lunch, or a convivial cocktail party, these spaces promise exceptional moments for all to enjoy.

Step out onto the spacious balcony and be enchanted by the panoramic views of the bistro’s glistening infinity pools, the fynbos garden, the iconic Elephant’s Eye, and a striking abstract sculpture by the famed artist Edoardo Villa, yielding a vibrant burst of electric blue. Each element contributes to setting the stage for an event that will be remembered long after it concludes.At Steenberg, we firmly believe that exceptional cuisine lies at the heart of every memorable occasion. headtopics.com

For a more relaxed yet equally indulgent affair, immerse yourself in the exclusive evening tapas at Bistro Sixteen82. Every dish is a culinary masterpiece prepared with precision and passion by our Executive Chef Kerry Kilpin and her dedicated team. They utilise locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients to provide an authentic taste of our region.Extend your year-end festivities at Steenberg by transforming them into an overnight retreat at the 5 – star Hotel & Spa.

