The end of maternity leave in South Africa

A ruling handed down by the Gauteng High Court this week has fundamentally changed parental leave in South Africa – but in doing so has also effectively abolished maternity leave and the four months given to pregnant mothers.

The judgment follows an application where it was alleged that sections 25, 25A, 25B, and 25C of the BCEA are unconstitutional. It found that the policy choices evident in the BCEA are in respect of child nurture and not merely a birth mother’s experience of pregnancy and childbirth and her need for a physiological recovery period.

“Therefore, the distinctions in the BCEA are at odds with the objectives of section 9 and 10 of the Constitution as well as the norms inherent in the Children’s Act 38 of 2005, which emphasise the protection and nurturing of children by providing them with, among others, a safe and healthy environment with positive support,” Bowmans said. headtopics.com

Accordingly, the Court declared the provisions of sections 25, 25A to 25C of the BCEA (and the corresponding provisions of the Unemployment Insurance Act 63 of 2001 (UIA)) to be invalid by reason of inconsistency with sections 9 and 10 of the Constitution as they unfairly discriminate between mothers and fathers, and one set of parents and another, on the basis of whether their children were born of the mother or were conceived by surrogacy or were adopted.

Where there is a pair of parents, the entitlement to four months’ parental leave will apply collectively in respect of both and they have an election as to how they will apportion the entitlement between them.“In terms of constitutional law, this declaration of invalidity has no force and effect unless and until it is confirmed by the Constitutional Court,” Bowmans said. headtopics.com

