What's on show at the Artscape Theatre this November

Depressed and always placed on the bottom of the list when it comes to employment, Carl navigates through the sacrifices he must make for his family and community as Black Tax takes its toll.is produced and written by poet, playwright, director and radio broadcaster Tiffany Saterdaght, who aspires to give an honest voice to disadvantaged communities and is involved with organisations such as Awehness Creative Community and Klein Karoo Connect.

Also starring in the concert is Cape Town’s very own virtuoso, Jonathan Rubain, who will take on the role of bass guitar instrumental soloist, accompanied by a ten-piece horn section and an eight-piece string section with a five-piece rhythm section.

The national SA legacy tour is a chance to reconnect with local audiences and represents a celebration of the group’s legacy and their musical journey of more than six decades.

Capetonians and visitors from all over can expect side-splitting gags tight enough to get past border control and punchlines that hit harder than the exchange rate between the South African Rand and the Australian Dollar in Oliver’s brand new one-man stand-up comedy show.

Throw in a local live band, dynamic local singers and dancers, add a touch of local comedy, and the perfect evening is served.This one-woman show is presented by Pam Lunguza, who believes that music is the purest form of art and the most direct expression of beauty that connects people from all walks of life.

