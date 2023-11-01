Independent panel finds Phakeng & Ngonyama guilty of governance failures at UCT

The report said the reasons for the departure of many executives at the institution were unclear and questionable. UCT appointed a five-member panel in late 2022 to investigate alleged governance issues at the university.

The panel also found that UCT's former deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching, Lis Lange, had no personal reasons to step down and that her departure was constructive dismissal. It has now released the report, stating that the council failed to act timeously on the issues that plagued the institution.

Phakeng, Ngonyama 'mendaciously misled' UCT, panel finds

South Africa: UCT Librarian Named Among Most Influential in SA
There's far more to managing an institution's information system than shelving, stock taking or shushing noisy library-goers - and no one knows that better than University of Cape Town (UCT) senior librarian, Ingrid Thomson, who recently added the 2023 Influential Library Leader of the Year Award to her long list of accolades.

UCT Online High School gets R6 million boost for more scholarships
UCT Online High School has received a R6 million donation to accept more learners for its high school scholarships programme.

Eskom kisses R24 billion goodbye
Eskom said factors like poor plant performance, delays in commissioning new independent power producer capacity, and criminal conduct have significantly impacted its financial performance.

Tony Curtis' children: All about his biological kids and blended family
Tony Curtis' children managed to carve independent careers and seem to be doing great after his death despite his decision to disinherit them. Where are they now?

Kenya: Women Correct Historical Injustices, Build Climate Resilience Through Cash Pooling
Excluded by inheritance and ignored by big business, women farmers in Kenya are turning to innovative methods to become independent food producers and get the financial backing to ensure their success. Creating resilience is crucial to adapting to climate change and ensuring climate justice.

