Wave of kidnappings strikes Nelson Mandela Bay

Eastern Cape police said abductors shoved a businessman into a bakkie on Wednesday while he was closing the gate of the mall entrance on his way home, and sped off.
Since the beginning of the year, close to 10 people have been abducted in the metro, which is now known as the kidnapping hot spot of the Eastern Cape. Some business owners fear for their lives, with some being too afraid to go to work and others praying they will return home safely to their families every evening.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.
Use your voice to deepen the dialogue and engage with stories of courage, endurance, community, triumph, and the pursuit of truth in SA.A new bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Daléne Fourie. The newsletter will serve as a guide for those who make wine, those who want to learn more about wine, and those who simply just love wine.Good on them, there can be no grey areas2h ago
Kidnappings Nelson Mandela Bay Business Owners Fear Ransom Money
South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »