Wave of kidnappings strikes Nelson Mandela Bay

Eastern Cape police said abductors shoved a businessman into a bakkie on Wednesday while he was closing the gate of the mall entrance on his way home, and sped off.

Since the beginning of the year, close to 10 people have been abducted in the metro, which is now known as the kidnapping hot spot of the Eastern Cape. Some business owners fear for their lives, with some being too afraid to go to work and others praying they will return home safely to their families every evening.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

Kidnappings Nelson Mandela Bay Business Owners Fear Ransom Money

