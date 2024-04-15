Community Activists Challenge Police Minister to Experience Crime in Nelson Mandela Bay Townships

Pamela Mabini, one of Gqeberha's community activists working tirelessly to reclaim their city from fear and bloodshed. Community activists have lamented the rampant crime in Nelson Mandela Bay townships and Northern Areas , with one challenging Police Minister Bheki Cele to spend a day in the metro without VIP protection.Daku Road in KwaZakhele is buzzing with its usual activity, as hawkers, taxi drivers and informal taxi drivers go about their business.
Meanwhile, in the metro's Northern Areas, many families are battling to untangle their teenagers from gangs, Helenvale activist Sharlene Steyn told the News24 On The Road team. The two women are among people doing their bit to break the cycle of crime in Nelson Mandela Bay, but both feel there is no end to their socioeconomic plights.You know, blood must flow because if you shoot my brother, I want to shoot your brother.
Mabini accused the Nelson Mandela Bay leadership of ignoring the lived reality of residents and believed the high crime rate in the metro to be a reflection of the instability within its council.
New Brighton Police Station came in 15th place, with 46 murders reported. This was still an improvement from the 62 murders that were reported at the station during the same period in the previous year. Closely behind was the Motherwell Police Station at 17th place with 42 murders between October and December 2023, while KwaZakhele Police Station was in 20th place.
