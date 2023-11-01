Uganda denounces U.S. plan to exclude it from duty-free trade programme

Odrek Rwabwogo, special presidential adviser to President Yoweri Museveni, said that with the trade move the U.S. was telling Ugandans that "their already slim prospects for economic prosperity are contingent on whether they vote in line with the values of whoever happens to hold high office in the U.S., not their own".

Ugandan government officials have linked the move to attempts by the United States to press Uganda to quash anUnder the law, same-sex intercourse attracts a life sentence while so called aggravated homosexuality is punished by death."The AGOA programme was established in order to promote economic growth, good governance and free markets in Africa. It is a policy ... to bind Africa and the U.S. in partnership and respect," Rwabwogo said in his statement.

"It was not established as a stick to beat the populace of African countries who vote in a way that offends the social sensibilities of the developed West. Yet that is how it is being used now."

