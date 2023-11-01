Zimbabwe lithium export earnings treble as projects take off

Lithium is set to become Zimbabwe's third biggest mineral export after gold and platinum group metals, which registered $2.46 billion and $2.27 billion in export receipts last year. "The revenue generated from the export of lithium grew from $1.8 million in 2018 to $70 million in 2022. By September 2023, a total of $209 million had been realised from lithium exports," Soda said at a mining conference in Bulawayo.Other major producers are expected to start operations in Zimbabwe in 2024 as the country seeks to expand output, Soda said.

Lithium prices in China, the top consumer of the battery metal, have been on a downtrend for much of this year.Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic dissolved parliament on Wednesday and called an early election on Dec. 17, aiming to cement his authority as he works out how to normalise ties with Kosovo, the main precondition for EU membership.

