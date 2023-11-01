HEAD TOPICS

Zimbabwe lithium export earnings treble as projects take off

Zimbabwe earned $209 million from lithium exports in the first nine months of 2023, nearly treble last year's earnings, Mines Minister Zhemu Soda said on Wednesday, as Chinese-driven mining and processing projects take off.

Lithium is set to become Zimbabwe's third biggest mineral export after gold and platinum group metals, which registered $2.46 billion and $2.27 billion in export receipts last year. "The revenue generated from the export of lithium grew from $1.8 million in 2018 to $70 million in 2022. By September 2023, a total of $209 million had been realised from lithium exports," Soda said at a mining conference in Bulawayo.Other major producers are expected to start operations in Zimbabwe in 2024 as the country seeks to expand output, Soda said.

Lithium prices in China, the top consumer of the battery metal, have been on a downtrend for much of this year.

