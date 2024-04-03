Traders Look for Signs of Recovery as Apple Stock Drops

Coming off its worst quarter relative to the S&P 500 Index in over a decade, traders are looking for signs that the worst may be over. The 12% drop since the start of the year paid off for short sellers, giving them an incentive to unwind their bets. Technical analysts say it’s flirting with levels where dip-buyers are likely to swoop in. And the stock’s lagging run may make Apple look cheap compared with the other Big Tech companies.

“Nobody wants to sell any more of their Apple positions because there’s a dividend, big share buybacks and no one wants to pay capital gains taxes on it,” said Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler & Co. “I don’t see the stock falling much further from here. The bigger risk is that Apple’s stock may be stuck in a range between US$165 to $200 until it can decisively break above its longer-term moving average

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TechCentral / 🏆 8. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple Introduces Business Connect To Allow Business To Customise Their Look On Apple AppsSouth African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates.

Source: 2oceansvibe - 🏆 43. / 51 Read more »

Biden signs funding bill, averting government shutdownUS President Joe Biden on Saturday signed into law a long-awaited funding bill passed by Congress, keeping federal agencies running through September and averting a damaging partial government shutdown.

Source: ewnreporter - 🏆 35. / 51 Read more »

SABC signs 'crème de la crème' BBC content block deal for S3SABC signs 'crème de la crème' BBC content block deal for S3

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Nigeria: Gov. Otti Signs Into Law Bill Cancelling Pension for Ex-Abia Governors, DeputiesIn a speech after assenting to the law in Nvosi, Mr Otti described the new law as part of the efforts made to promote good governance and stewardship in Abia.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Safaricom signs major M-PESA deal in EthiopiaM-PESA is getting more powerful in Ethiopia after a deal was struck between creator Safaricom and Onafriq.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

Junior Springbok star signs for English club as Jasper Wiese's replacementJunior Springbok star signs for English club as Jasper Wiese's replacement

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »