Former South African U/20 Star Slams Kaizer Chiefs Winger

Former South African U/20 star Junior Khanye has slammed Kaizer Chiefs winger Christian Saile following the teams’1-0 defeat to Stellenbosch. A goal from Devin Titus saw Amakhosi suffer their eighth defeat of the season at the FNB on Tuesday evening. Having conceded just before half-time, Chiefs had 45 minutes to get something out of the game but fired blanks. Khanye, who played for Chiefs in the early 2000s, criticised the likes of Sfiso Hlanti and Saile for their poor performance.

“Kaizer Chiefs brought in Saile(second-half), who kept making wrong decisions. Every time he gets the ball, he cuts inside and shoots.” “I will tell you the truth, he is a ‘skelm’. Every time he cuts in, he shoots,” Khanye on Saile’s poor match for Chiefs.“Hlanti today, I think he was exposed, on the left-hand side. This boy Titus, I mean, when Hlanti overlapped, he got the ball and almost punished Kaizer Chief

