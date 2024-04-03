Taiwan's Biggest Earthquake in 25 Years Leaves Nine Dead and Hundreds Injured

Taiwan's biggest earthquake in at least 25 years killed nine people and injured over 800. 50 individuals are missing while en route to a national park. Rescuers used ladders to bring others to safety. Buildings in the mountainous, sparsely populated eastern county of Hualien were seen tilted at precarious angles. The 7.2 magnitude quake struck just offshore at around 8am. Witnesses described the tremors as very strong and feared their houses would topple.

This is the largest earthquake experienced by many residents

