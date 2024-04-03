AWS Introduces Deadline Cloud for Graphics and Visual Effects Rendering

It allows customers to set up, deploy, and scale up graphics and visual effects rendering within the AWS cloud infrastructure. While the name does not make it abundantly clear, this new solution allows AWS customers to set up, deploy, and scale up bandwidth for graphics and visual effects rendering within the hyperscaler’s cloud infrastructure.

“With Deadline Cloud, customers creating computer graphics, visual effects (VFX), or innovating their pipelines to incorporate artificial intelligence-generated (AI-generated) visuals can build a cloud-based render farm—aggregated compute—that scales from zero to thousands of compute instances for peak demand, without needing to manage their own infrastructure,” AWS explained regarding the new service’s capabilitie

