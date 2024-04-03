Sundowns Star Lesiba Nku Understands the Importance of Balancing Life Outside Football

The Brazilians have two important encounters this week, with one being a DStv Premiership match against Richards Bay on Tuesday night and the other being the second leg of the CAF Champions League quarter-final against Young Africans SC. With such a busy schedule that entails off-field duties, training, as well as matches being played on a regular basis, it becomes important for a player to ensure that they have enough things aside from football to occupy themselves with.

The game can be mentally taxing considering the pressure that comes from intense training schedules, the pressure to perform, and public scrutiny alone! It then becomes understandable if footballers want to spend their hard-earned cash on lavish things like cars, clothes, houses, or whatever else. One of Sundowns' stars, Lesiba Nku, seems to understand the importance of not allowing the beautiful game to morph into something ugly that consumes the player's entire life in a negative way

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KickOffMagazine / 🏆 36. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Master Chef: Sundowns star Sipho Mbule’s age revealedThe Master Chef is getting old. Check out Mamelodi Sundowns star midfielder Sipho Mbule's age, revealed on his birthday.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs to be offered shock Mamelodi Sundowns star?It is mo secret that Kaizer Chiefs are looking to bolster their attack for next season and they could look to a surprise Mamelodi Sundowns player for that.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns desperate to seal a deal for PSL starKaizer Chiefs and Sundowns are just two of the biggest clubs monitoring one of South Africa's most exciting talents.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Zinnbauer 'Loses' Faith In Ex-Sundowns StarZinnbauer 'Loses' Faith In Ex-Sundowns Star

Source: Soccer_Laduma - 🏆 22. / 63 Read more »

‘Don’t goto Sundowns – Kekana tells teenage starThe media can't stop calling Shandre Campbell's name. Hlompho Kekana believes he shouldn't goto Mamelodi Sundowns.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Bafana star offers himself to Chiefs, Pirates and SundownsGrant Margeman is unlikely to re-sign for Mamelodi Sundowns - but the midfielder is open to clubs like Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »