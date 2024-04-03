Sundowns Star Lesiba Nku Understands the Importance of Balancing Life Outside Football

The Brazilians have two important encounters this week, with one being a DStv Premiership match against Richards Bay on Tuesday night and the other being the second leg of the CAF Champions League quarter-final against Young Africans SC. With such a busy schedule that entails off-field duties, training, as well as matches being played on a regular basis, it becomes important for a player to ensure that they have enough things aside from football to occupy themselves with.
The game can be mentally taxing considering the pressure that comes from intense training schedules, the pressure to perform, and public scrutiny alone! It then becomes understandable if footballers want to spend their hard-earned cash on lavish things like cars, clothes, houses, or whatever else. One of Sundowns' stars, Lesiba Nku, seems to understand the importance of not allowing the beautiful game to morph into something ugly that consumes the player's entire life in a negative way
