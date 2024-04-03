European Country Makes Last-Minute Attempt to Convince African Star

One of Europe's biggest footballing countries is reportedly making a last-minute attempt to convince an African star to represent their nation instead. Allegiance switches have become increasingly common over the past few years, with the likes of England duo Jack Grealish and Declan Rice both dropping Ireland to represent the Three Lions.This trend has continued, especially in relation to African nations, with a number of them have welcome players from abroad due to their lineage.

Two of the most recent examples include Brahim Diaz of Real Madrid, who decided to give in to Morocco's long-time attempts to secure his international services and represent them instead of his country of birth Spain. Another star who went a similar route during the recent international break is former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, who traded England for DR Cong

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KickOffMagazine / 🏆 36. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Recognise South African women’s contribution to the development of this countryWomen were not only involved in the struggle against apartheid, they have and continue to fight for rights and justice in fields as diverse as mining, gender-ba

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Nigeria: African Games - Nigeria Makes Bright Start in AthleticsAll Nigerian athletes competing on Monday morning qualified for their respective events' next stage.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

What Works for African Youth Employment: A New Multi-Country Study in Partnership with PEPThe Mastercard Foundation has partnered with Partnership for Economic Policy (PEP) to explore what works for African youth employment.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

African Union's Youth Pavilion Empowers Young People At 13th African GamesThe African Union's Women, Gender, and Youth Directorate (WGYD) partnered with various organizations to host a dynamic Youth Pavilion at the margins of the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana. This initiative aligns with Agenda 2063's vision of an Africa driven by its youth.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South African athletes shine bright at African GamesA South African athlete received gold in the women's 400m hurdles during the final day of athletics on Friday, 22 March 2024 at the African Games in Accra, Ghana, according to World Athletics.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »

African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil Celebrates South African Flavours in New CookbookSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews - 🏆 44. / 51 Read more »