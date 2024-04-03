European Country Makes Last-Minute Attempt to Convince African Star

One of Europe's biggest footballing countries is reportedly making a last-minute attempt to convince an African star to represent their nation instead. Allegiance switches have become increasingly common over the past few years, with the likes of England duo Jack Grealish and Declan Rice both dropping Ireland to represent the Three Lions.This trend has continued, especially in relation to African nations, with a number of them have welcome players from abroad due to their lineage.
Two of the most recent examples include Brahim Diaz of Real Madrid, who decided to give in to Morocco's long-time attempts to secure his international services and represent them instead of his country of birth Spain. Another star who went a similar route during the recent international break is former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, who traded England for DR Cong
