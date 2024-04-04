South African Post Office sends 4,700 retrenchment letters

Roughly 4,700 retrenchment letters have been sent to workers of the South African Post Office (SAPO), and the Business Rescue Practitioners are looking to the government for more money to pay out retrenchment packages.

In a parliamentary Q&A in March, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele noted that 235 post offices are due to close across the country, with most of them situated in the Free State and North West – followed by North Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga. Along with this revelation, the minister confirmed that more retrenchments were underway as a result, although he couldn’t comment on the exact number.that the Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) had begun sending 4,700 retrenchment letters to staff who would lose their jobs. This means roughly 42% of the existing SAPO workforce is on the chopping block, with the Post Office being left with 6,383 staff – down from 11,08

