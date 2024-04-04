South Africans who publish 'fake news' to be punished

The Film and Publication Board (FPB) says it will punish South Africa ns who publish ' fake news ', with the National and Provincial elections less than two months away. Last month, the FPB published a notice which defines the terms 'misinformation' and 'disinformation,' declaring them to be propaganda for war, inciting imminent violence or potentially advocating hate speech.

Emma Kingdon from Cliffe Dekker Hofmyer said that any content distributed via any such medium, such as social media, would be considered an offence in terms of section 18H of the Film and Publications Act of 1996. The notice defines 'disinformation' as information that is false and where the person disseminating it knows it is false. 'Misinformation,' on the other hand, defines false information, but the person disseminating it believes it to be tru

