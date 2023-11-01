REVEALED: World’s least-visited countries

While more and more destinations are implementing policies to restrict tourist numbers to preserve their landmark sites – as is the case in the Philippines, the Galápagos Islands and Marseille’s calanques – the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has sharedhighlighting the world’s top 10 destinations least likely to be affected by overtourism. They are, in fact, the countries with the lowest annual visitor numbers.
According to Skyscanner, a round trip to Tuvalu requires a budget of about €3,500 (about R69,100), as there are no direct flights from Paris. The same goes for the Marshall Islands, which can take up to 42 hours, including stopovers, to reach from Europe. In fact, the same could logically be said for the many of the Pacific Ocean destinations that make up this list.
