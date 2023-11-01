UPDATE: De Kock, Van der Dussen carry Proteas to 357 against NZ

Top-order batters Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen both scored centuries on Wednesday, laying a solid foundation for South Africa in theirRassie van der Dussen (133) & Quinton de Kock(114) led a batting exhibition from the Proteas 🇿🇦🏏Experienced opener De Kock continued to flaunt his spectacular form, hitting his fourth ton of the tournament as he extended his lead at the top of the scoring charts with 545 runs from seven games.

Captain Temba Bavuma fell for 24 runs in the ninth over, but De Kock then combined in a massive 200-run stand for the second wicket with Van der Dussen.De Kock was eventually dismissed with 10 overs left in the innings when he clipped a Tim Southee delivery to Glenn Phillips at backward point, after contributing 104 from 106 balls.

Van der Dussen went on to make 133 runs – just one short of his ODI career best – before he too was dismissed by Southee in the 48th over. He faced 118 deliveries, smashing nine fours and five sixes. David Miller added a quickfire 53 from 30 deliveries, before Heinrich Klaasen (15 not out) and Aiden Markram (six not out) carried the SA team to a formidable total.Proteas bracing for clash with ‘quality’ New Zealand side

