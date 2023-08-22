Poorly Built RDP Houses in Meyden Farm Remain Unfinished

Meyden Farm RDP houses built in 1999 were never finished. Some were demolished and rebuilt, but most of these were also substandard.In 1999, shack dwellers in Mthatha were moved into 969 RDP homes, only to find the houses were badly built. Only in 2017 was a rectification project started. It only managed to rebuild about 100 of the homes in six years.In 1999, Meyden Farm shack dwellers were given RDP houses.

But, says community leader Qaqamba Hlupheka, their new homes were of very poor quality – the plaster was already cracking, roofs were leaking, and some walls had holes. Only in 2017 did the Eastern Cape Department of Human Settlements award a tender to Cross Border Development Consultants to rectify all 969 houses. According to Hlupheka, this was meant to be a three-year contract, But, the company has not completed the work years after this deadline. Of the 969 houses, more than 100 had to be demolished. When the project started, people moved to temporary tin houses nearby, but most residents have returned to their badly built home

