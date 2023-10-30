Translators working for German peacekeepers in Mali fear for their lives

Translators who work for German peacekeepers in Mali have expressed concerns for their safety as the UN mission comes to an end. They fear retaliation from jihadist groups who consider them traitors. One translator revealed that terrorists openly declare anyone working for international forces as enemies. The translators wrote to the German government requesting protection, but their fears were confirmed when their colleague, Hachimi Dicko, was killed by gunmen from the Islamic State group.

Dicko had worked at Camp Castor, a base operated by German UN soldiers in Gao

