Phumeza Tisile: A TB Survivor Recognized by TIME

Phumeza Tisile from Khayelitsha was 19 years old when she contracted multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB). She battled the disease for nearly four years, then lost her hearing as a side effect from the cocktail of drugs used to treat the TB. At one stage, a doctor told her to visit a priest and prepare her soul for death.

This year, Tisile (now 33) features in TIME magazine's 2023 TIME100 Next list, as one of 100 emerging leaders round the world who are"shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership". She is recognised by TIME, (along with Indian health activist, journalist and TB survivor Nandita Venkatesan) for their relentless pursuit of justice for people living with TB on different continents. Venkatesan, like Tisile, lost her hearing as a side effect of the injectable drug kanamycin which was used to treat her second bout of tuberculosis. Both women, now cured from TB, had surgery for cochlear implants and are able to hear; and emerged as determined activist





