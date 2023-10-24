The Importance of Cybersecurity in the Public Sector

In today’s increasingly interconnected and data-driven world, where technology infiltrates every facet of our lives, the public sector sits at the forefront of critical services and the safeguarding of national security.
Although digital innovations and technologies have modernized and advanced government institutions, they have simultaneously made them potential prime targets for cyberattacks, particularly since they are entrusted with vast amounts of sensitive information, ranging from personal citizen data to confidential national security information. Cybercriminals are driven by various motives to stage an attack and seek to infiltrate sensitive information for financial gain, commit identity theft, and espionage, disrupt critical infrastructure, and even pursue political or ideological motives. With an immense amount of data residing in the cloud environment, concerns have been raised about its protectio
