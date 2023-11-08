Parched community members urge President Ramaphosa to fix water supply issues

Parched community members urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to fix water the ongoing supply issues in the area. “Mister President, our biggest problem here, is water,” an elderly resident of Mandela Village in Hammanskraal told ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday. Ramaphosa was on an election registration drive in the area where early this year, more than 24 people died following the outbreak of a waterborne disease.

Hammanskraal cholera outbreak ‘represents the ears of the hippopotamus’ of SA’s wastewater treatment crisis It’s an area characterised by ageing and dilapidated infrastructure, potholed roads, crime, high levels of poverty, unemployment and the extensive abuse of the drugThe lack of a reliable water supply was a constant lament by residents during Ramaphosa’s door-to-door walkabout in the area. ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa chats to Mashako Maepa who raised issues about the non-availability of working opportunities for people living with disabilities and the fact that most government buildings are not wheelchair friendl





🏆 3. dailymaverick » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Cyril Ramaphosa pens a heartfelt post to DJ Black CoffeePresident Cyril Ramaphosa celebrated DJ Black Coffee's Madison Square Garden concert success with a heartfelt post.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »

President Ramaphosa Congratulates DJ Black Coffee After His Historic Madison Square Garden ShowPresident Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated DJ Black Coffee for becoming the first South African DJ to perform at Madison Square Garden in the USA.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »

LIVE | President Ramaphosa receives Census 2022 results - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke hands over the Census 2022 report to President Ramaphosa.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »

| Maxeke monument: an open letter to President RamaphosaAndile M'Afrika | Maxeke monument: an open letter to President Ramaphosa

Source: City_Press - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »

South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa - 3rd South Africa-Namibia Bi-National Commission Business ForumDocument - Programme Directors,

Source: allafrica - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »

Prince Simakade Zulu vs President Cyril RamaphosaOn 17 October 2023, Prince Simakade Zulu challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of Misuzulu as the king of the Zulu nation at the Pretoria High Court.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »