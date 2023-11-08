Parched community members urge President Ramaphosa to fix water supply issues

Parched community members urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to fix water the ongoing supply issues in the area. “Mister President, our biggest problem here, is water,” an elderly resident of Mandela Village in Hammanskraal told ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday. Ramaphosa was on an election registration drive in the area where early this year, more than 24 people died following the outbreak of a waterborne disease.
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak ‘represents the ears of the hippopotamus’ of SA’s wastewater treatment crisis It’s an area characterised by ageing and dilapidated infrastructure, potholed roads, crime, high levels of poverty, unemployment and the extensive abuse of the drugThe lack of a reliable water supply was a constant lament by residents during Ramaphosa’s door-to-door walkabout in the area. ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa chats to Mashako Maepa who raised issues about the non-availability of working opportunities for people living with disabilities and the fact that most government buildings are not wheelchair friendl
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »
Source: brieflyza - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »
Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »
Source: City_Press - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »
Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 3. / 83,72 Read more »