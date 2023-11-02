Man United dumped out of League Cup, Arsenal lose at West Ham

‘s defence of the League Cup came to a limp end in a 3-0 home defeat by Newcastle on Wednesday as Arsenal were well-beaten 3-1 at West Ham.Liverpool overcame Bournemouth 2-1 to progress to the quarter-finals, while Chelsea saw off Championship side Blackburn 2-0.

But it was Newcastle’s strength in depth that showed as United slumped to an eighth defeat in 15 games in all competitions this season – their worst start to any campaign since 1962/63. Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall have had to wait for their chance to shine since signing for the Magpies but the young full-backs played a huge role as Eddie Howe’s side got revenge for defeat at Wembley in February.Chelsea loanee Hall then volleyed home a brilliant effort from the edge of the box just eight minutes later.

After eliminating both Manchester City and United, Newcastle’s reward is another tough draw away to Chelsea in the last eight.Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was left to rue leaving Declan Rice out on his return to the London Stadium, with the England international alongside Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba on a star-studded Gunners’ bench.

Ben White beat Ramsdale to Jarrod Bowen’s dangerous in-swinging corner but could only head into his own net after 16 minutes. “I am responsible for that,” said Arteta. “We’re out of the cup and we wanted to play a very different game.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said victory would make a long journey back north on the team bus rather than a flight due to the stormy weather more palatable.Liverpool will host West Ham in the quarter-finals next month.

