Wits student’s alleged kidnappers remain behind bars

Mukwevho further added that the interest of justice do not permit their release on bail as that could undermine the proper administration of justice. Mjonondwane said the accused allegedly lured the complainant to a date, via a dating app called Grindr, a dating site for the LGBTQI+ community.police

to one of the ATMs the accused had used to withdraw money. The police pounced on one of the accused while he was withdrawing the ransom. The accused led the police to Denver men’s hostel where the complainant was kept.

“On arrival at the hostel, six more men were arrested. The complainant was found unconscious and was rushed to the hospital, where he is receiving treatment,” said Mjonondwane.WATCH: Meta unveils #EbaSafeOnline Comic Book in SA for parents and children

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ITONLİNESA: Monitoring & Evaluation Officer (Wits RHI)IT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Monitoring & Evaluation Officer (Wits RHI) - Gauteng BereaIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE: You needed to be a PSL regular to play for the Under-20 national teamYou needed to be a PSL regular to play for the Under-20 national team

Source: KickOffMagazine | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: NATIONAL CHILDREN’S DAY 2023 – PROTECTING PRE-SCHOOLERS FROM BULLYINGSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: Tinubu Seeks National Assembly's Approval to Borrow $7 Billion, €100 MillionPresident Tinubu said if the loan request is granted, the funds will be used to develop infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, water supply, security and employment as well as financial management reforms.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

DAİLYMAVERİCK: Presidential powers in National State Enterprises Bill flagged as a threat to SOE reformsThere is growing scepticism among South Africa’s investors about the proposed legislation, which is purportedly aimed at strengthening the governance of SOEs and stopping their decline by reforming their ownership model.

Source: dailymaverick | Read more »