Kaizer Chiefs Coach Blames Fatigue for Home Defeat

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has blamed fatigue following his side’s 1-0 home defeat to Stellenbosch on Tuesday evening. A solitary goal from Devin Titus was enough to see Stellies leave the FNB Stadium with all three points. A win sees Steve Barker’s mean solidify second spot in the DStv Premiership.Chiefs coach Cavin Johson said he was unhappy with how his team played on Tuesday night. “The performance we put on tonight was not even half of the performance we put on Saturday,” he said.
“We must go back, try again and put different players on the pitch, and let’s see what happens. But in saying that we didn’t get it right.Johnson said his team had little time to prepare for Tuesday’s match following their 0-0 draw with Cape Town City this past weekend. The Glamour Boys have another short turnaround time as they travel to Buffalo City Stadium to face Chippa United this weeken
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »