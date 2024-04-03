Cavin Johnson Speaks on Kaizer Chiefs' Recent Loss

Cavin Johnson, interim coach of Kaizer Chiefs, spoke about the team's recent loss and his role as head of development. Johnson took over as coach after Molefi Ntseki was dismissed due to poor results. Despite a promising start, the team has been struggling in recent weeks.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coach Cavin Johnson Could Unleash Young Kaizer Chiefs Midfielder Samkelo ZwaneKaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson could turn to Samkelo Zwane as he has two players suspended for the match against Cape Town City on Saturday, 26 March 2024.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs: Brandon Petersen and Cavin Johnson feud video FINALLY explained!The viral video that did the rounds on social media, of Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brendon Petersen and coach Cavin Johnson has finally been explained!

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs Legend Lucas Radebe Concerned for Cavin Johnson’s Underperforming Amakhosi SideSouth African football legend Lucas Radebe says Kaizer Chiefs, led by Cavin Johnson, is too big of a brand to be without silverware for a decade.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Cavin Johnson, Kaizer Chiefs and an ‘interim,’ never-ending malaiseJohnson put his future “in the hands of the almighty,” after Chiefs had failed to fire in front of goal for the umpteenth time this season.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Cavin Johnson opens up on future at Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs interim head coach Cavin Johnson has opened up on his future at the club after dropping crucial league points.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs making little progress under Cavin JohnsonA goalless draw leaves Kaizer Chiefs in 7th position in the table on 30 points from 21 matches, played with nine left to play.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »