Improved Service on Cape Town's Southern Line Attracts Commuters Back to Trains

Capetonians living in suburbs serviced by Metrorail’s Southern Line are returning to using the train after years of faulty or non-existent service. The Southern Line runs from Cape Town Station to Fish Hoek via Wynberg and Retreat, with a further shuttle train to Simon’s Town. Prior to Covid lockdown interruptions, the Southern Line offered uninterrupted journeys from Cape Town to Simon’s Town.
Service on the Southern Line between Cape Town and Fish Hoek has improved significantly over the last two years, with new trains that run more frequently and on time, improved safety, cheap tickets, and more staff visibility at stations. Sandy Lombard, who takes the train from False Bay to Cape Town where she works for a tax administrator, said she used to take the train from 2013 to 2015, but when the service started declining, she switched to more expensive buses and taxis. Lombard said she started taking the train again last year, as the service has improved and become safer
Cape Town Southern Line Train Service Commuters Improved Safety
