HONOR South Africa General Manager Discusses Disruptive Nature of HONOR Magic Series Smartphones

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, HONOR South Africa General Manager Fred Zhou explains what makes the new HONOR Magic Series smartphones disruptive in South Africa. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, HONOR has grown to become the biggest smartphone brand in the Chinese market and has quickly expanded this popularity worldwide.

For example: The brand grew its smartphone sales in South Africa by approximately 600% from the beginning to the end of 2023, and it has seen particular success in the affordable and mid-range smartphone categories. With the launch of two new flagship smartphones, Honor expects to grow its popularity in South Africa’s premium segment in 2024, too. Zhou begins this interview by unpacking HONOR as a company and discussing its history in South Africa. Zhou explains how HONOR’s approaches to foldable smartphones and smartphone AI differ from those of its competitors, before detailing how this manifests in the HONOR Magic serie

