Affordable Entry-Level Credit Card Deals in South Africa

Credit cards offer a cost-effective and fast way of buying products and services online and in-store, and several entry-level options are available to South African residents through the country’s major banks. These credit card accounts have low monthly fees and personalised interest rates and offer at least 55-day interest-free periods if your account is paid in full.

They also offer several benefits over other online transaction methods like electronic fund transfers (EFTs), instant EFTs, cryptocurrency, and mobile money platforms. MyBroadband compared entry-level credit card deals from Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, and Standard Bank. Standard Bank and FNB offer the most affordable entry-level credit card deals at R40 and R45 per month, respectivel

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mybroadband / 🏆 11. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Entry-level fibre price comparison — 8 providers comparedWe compared entry-level fibre prices from eight of the top ISPs in the country across the four largest open-access FNOs.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Standard Bank secures R5.7 billion for renewables and affordable housing in South AfricaStandard Bank has closed a $300 million sustainable Tier 2 capital loan for green and social projects.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Most affordable curved monitors in South Africa — prices from R2,299Here are some of the most affordable curved monitors you can buy in South Africa.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Most affordable RTX 40-series gaming laptops in South AfricaWe looked for the cheapest Nvidia RTX 40-series-powered laptops available in the country.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Most affordable 100Mbps home Internet in South Africa — From R449 per monthWe compiled a list of more than 30 uncapped broadband packages using FTTH, Fixed-LTE, Fixed-5G, or Fixed-Wireless technology with support for speeds of around 100Mbps or more.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Capitec Business Introduces Affordable Banking Solution for South African SMEsCapitec Business has reduced its banking pricing to a flat R50 monthly fee, aiming to provide a more affordable banking solution for South African SMEs.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »