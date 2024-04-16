Honor Introduces Thin and Light Magic V2 Foldable Device in South Africa

in South Africa a few years ago, every major player in the country has now debuted a device locally. One of the last to do so is Honor , whichWith several other options already available, is a thin and light design enough to help the Magic V2 stand out?Galaxy Z Fold5

All these different textures aid in creating a great mix to the aesthetics of the phone, where other manufacturers look to keep things a little more simple. Coupled with a generous amount of screen real estate, you don’t feel like you lose anything in terms of functionality and performance when folded compared to regular bar-shaped smartphones.

Here an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is present, which is paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. This is one generation behind the flagship phones launching in 2024, but is still quite capable from a processing perspective. It’s more than a good all-rounder, and one of the better camera setups you’ll find on a foldable right now.

Honor Magic V2 Foldable Device South Africa Thin And Light Design Premium Titanium Hinge Vegan Leather

