Govan Mbeki Local Municipality Pleads Guilty to Environmental Contraventions

Late last year, the Msukaligwa Municipality in Ermelo failed to take reasonable measures to prevent the pollution of water resources and engaging in water use without authorization at the Ermelo Waste Water Treatment works.

“The problem that we are facing here is this damaged sewage and it’s also affecting our life and especially our mothers and our kids. They have rash and you see we can’t sometimes go out and you have to close the door because of the smell. And sometimes when it’s raining you can’t even walk around.” Water and Sanitation Department Deputy Minister David Mahlobo is concerned that a lot of municipalities countrywide continue to contravene the environmental and the water acts.

The Democratic Alliance in Mpumalanga once reported the pollution of water resources to the South Africa Human Rights Commission . The party has welcome the court judgment.“Yes this should be addressed but I’m afraid the way I know Govan Mbeki, I mean I am a councilor there, they are totally bankrupt and I’m serving on finance. They don’t have money and every time, they can’t even you know every year and every month we pay a bill that is R65 million from Eskom, we only pay R10 million.

Govan Mbeki Local Municipality Secunda Mpumalanga National Environmental Act National Water Act Pollution Water Resources Infrastructure Sewerage Pump Stations Wastewater Treatment Plants Sewage Wetland Embalenhle Township Welamlambo River Vaal River Residents

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SABC News Online / 🏆 32. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Govan Mbeki local municipality penalised for breaking environmental lawsThe Bethal Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga fined the Govan Mbeki Local Municipality R200 million for breaking environmental laws.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Govan Mbeki Municipality Fined R200 Million for Water InfringementsEnvironmental experts praise the R200 million fine imposed on Govan Mbeki Municipality for pumping raw sewage into rivers, but call for individual managers to be held accountable instead of burdening taxpayers.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Afriforum Wants Govan Mbeki Officials to Be Held Personally Liable for PollutionAfriforum is disappointed that Govan Mbeki officials weren't held responsible for the pollution after a court fined the municipality R200m for the transgression.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

‘Infrastructure and finances to blame’ – Govan Mbeki mayor accepts R200m pollution fineMayor Nhlakanipho Zuma admitted the pollution may have occurred beyond the November 2019-September 2020 range, which had been investigated.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Swartland Local Municipality Tops List of Best-Performing MunicipalitiesThe Swartland Local Municipality, based in Malmesbury in the Western Cape, has been identified as the best-performing municipality in the country. Joining the small town win in the top three are the Drakenstein and Saldanha Bay municipalities. Meanwhile, the Joe Morolong local municipality in the Northern Cape is the worst-performing municipality.

Source: 2oceansvibe - 🏆 43. / 51 Read more »

Nama-Khoi Local Municipality manager arrested for fraud and corruptionNama-Khoi Local Municipality manager arrested for fraud and corruption

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »