Govan Mbeki Local Municipality Pleads Guilty to Environmental Contraventions

Late last year, the Msukaligwa Municipality in Ermelo failed to take reasonable measures to prevent the pollution of water resources and engaging in water use without authorization at the Ermelo Waste Water Treatment works.
“The problem that we are facing here is this damaged sewage and it’s also affecting our life and especially our mothers and our kids. They have rash and you see we can’t sometimes go out and you have to close the door because of the smell. And sometimes when it’s raining you can’t even walk around.” Water and Sanitation Department Deputy Minister David Mahlobo is concerned that a lot of municipalities countrywide continue to contravene the environmental and the water acts.
The Democratic Alliance in Mpumalanga once reported the pollution of water resources to the South Africa Human Rights Commission . The party has welcome the court judgment.“Yes this should be addressed but I’m afraid the way I know Govan Mbeki, I mean I am a councilor there, they are totally bankrupt and I’m serving on finance. They don’t have money and every time, they can’t even you know every year and every month we pay a bill that is R65 million from Eskom, we only pay R10 million.
Govan Mbeki Local Municipality Secunda Mpumalanga National Environmental Act National Water Act Pollution Water Resources Infrastructure Sewerage Pump Stations Wastewater Treatment Plants Sewage Wetland Embalenhle Township Welamlambo River Vaal River Residents
