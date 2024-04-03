Swartland Local Municipality Tops List of Best-Performing Municipalities

Two up from 2021, fifteen of the 20 top-performing municipalities are situated in the Western Cape. You probably guessed it. But did you know which municipality has been identified as the best-performing municipality in the country? It turns out, it's the Swartland Local Municipality, based in Malmesbury in the Western Cape. Ag lekker, man. Joining the small town win in the top three are the Drakenstein and Saldanha Bay municipalities.

Meanwhile, the North West had the worst-performing municipalities. The absolute worst is the Joe Morolong local municipality in the Northern Cape, which includes towns like Hotazel and Van Zylsru

Nama-Khoi Local Municipality manager arrested for fraud and corruption

Weather update: Severe thunderstorm warning in Northern Cape and Western Cape, brace for flooding

