Global Plastic Treaty Negotiations End with Disagreement and Frustration

The latest negotiations toward a global plastic treaty concluded with disagreement about how the pact should work and frustration from environment groups over delays and lack of progress. Negotiators spent a week at the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi haggling over a draft treaty to tackle the growing problem of plastic pollution found everywhere.

It is the third time negotiators have met since 175 nations pledged early last year to fast-track talks in the hope of finalising a treaty by 2024. The meeting in Nairobi was supposed to advance the process by fine-tuning the draft treaty and starting discussions about concrete measures to target plastic pollution





🏆 2. mailandguardian » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Creecy: Talks on global plastic treaty a milestone in bid to end plastic pollutionAfrica's better future

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Plastic, plastic everywhere – decades of talking moves closer to global actionGovernments are meeting in Nairobi next week to craft a new global treaty on plastic pollution before the end of 2024. It aims to have an emphasis on reducing plastic pollution of the sea and to promote a new ‘comprehensive approach that addresses the full life cycle of plastic’.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Africa: Plastic, Plastic Everywhere - Decades of Talking Moves Closer to Global ActionAnalysis - Governments are meeting in Nairobi next week to craft a new global treaty on plastic pollution before the end of 2024. It aims to have an emphasis on reducing plastic pollution of the sea and to promote a new 'comprehensive approach that addresses the full life cycle of plastic'.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Battle looms over renewed plastic treaty negotiationsNegotiators have met twice already, but Nairobi is the first opportunity or representatives to debate a draft treaty published in September that outlines the many pathways to tackling the plastic problem.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Kenyan President Urges Negotiators to Strike Deal on Plastic Pollution TreatyNegotiators working on the world's first treaty to curb plastic pollution need to hurry up and strike a deal, Kenyan President William Ruto said on Monday at the start of talks in Nairobi.

Source: ReutersAfrica - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

South Africa: Government to Tackle Plastic Pollution With Labour, Plastic SectorWhile government has made progress in tackling plastic pollution, it has committed to address the problem of plastic pollution in consultation with the plastic industry and organized labour as the sector sustains approximately 60 000 jobs.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »