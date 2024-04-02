Four suspects arrested for chrome theft in Ogies

The police have arrested four suspects, aged between 23 and 49, in separate incidents in Ogies. A provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said theft of chrome has been issue in the Ogies policing precinct for quite some time. Mdhluli said the four were arrested last week and they will in the Ogies Magistrate's Court.
ALSO READ: Foundation takes on GBV with bold initiative in Msholozi “Among the arrested suspects, two were charged for possession of suspected stolen property after being reportedly being found with chrome ore and chrome. The vehicles used as transport were confiscated for further investigation. “One of the suspects was arrested for general theft after being found by security guards, loading chrome ore onto a bakkie. The ore and the bakkie were also seized as part of the investigation. Another suspect was caught by members assigned to Operation Vala Umgod
