New Zealand Rugby Player Sam Whitelock Announces Retirement

New Zealand rugby player Sam Whitelock, who has a successful history in the sport, has announced his retirement from professional rugby. Whitelock, who currently plays for Pau in France's Top 14, will retire at the end of the current club season.

Speculation about a return to Test rugby this year has been put to rest with this announcement. Whitelock stated that he and his family have been discussing their future, and it is time for him to move on from playing rugby.

