Eviction of Unlawful Occupants in Cape Town CBD

The Sheriff of the High Court concluded the eviction of the remaining unlawful occupants at the various road reserves and bridges around Culemborg in the eastern part of Cape Town’s central business district (CBD) today. The areas in the vicinity included the Nelson Mandela Boulevard intersection with Hertzog Boulevard, Old Marine Drive, and Christiaan Barnard Bridge.

Many of the occupants accepted various offers of social assistance which included dignified transitional shelter at City Safe Spaces, over time. Only occupants who refused support were evicted under the Western Cape High Court order for these sites. The eviction took place under the court’s direction, via the sheriff and SAPS. City social development officials and law enforcement also played supportive roles. ‘The City has followed all due process under the law for this eviction in Cape Town’s east CBD, which is a vital economic hub that must be open and available to all,’ said Geordin Hill-Lewis, executive mayor of Cape Town. ‘No person has the right to reserve a public space as exclusively theirs, while indefinitely refusing all offers of shelter and social assistance,’ he added. The City aims to assist the occupants through ‘shelter placements or referrals to social services’ to get off the streets sustainably, according to Hill-Lewis. ‘We are also investing over R220m in the next three years to expand dignified transitional shelter,’ said Hill-Lewis

