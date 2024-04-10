ANC's Votes May Plummet as MK Party Gains Support

The ANC 's votes might plummet at the polls while the newly formed MK Party garners 13% of voters' support. The Social Research Foundation said 25% of the participants voted for the DA putting it in second position , with the EFF coming fourth with 11%. Netizens were surprised by the poll's outcomes, and some wondered if the results were a reflection of the upcoming Election, South Africa, who has covered Mpumalanga politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Do you have a political story you would like to share? Email zingisa.chirwa@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line. A survey by the Social Research Foundation found that the ANC support might decline at the polls while the MK Party rises into third place. Images: The Asahi Shimbun and Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images@ThinkTa54628295 predicted:“They may capture some EFF and ANC voters but I question this as well, especially since MK does not have a national footprint. Media hype can be misleading.”“MK might be a new party, but Zuma has been in this game for the longest time and has strong support. Get it?

