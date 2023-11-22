Escalating Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan Puts Millions of Children at Risk

In the last seven months of fighting in Sudan, reported cases of children killed and injured in Darfur spiked 550 per cent when compared to all of 2022. The escalating humanitarian crisis in Sudan over the last seven months has reached a grim milestone in Darfur, where at least 5 million children are facing extreme deprivation of their rights and protection risks due to ongoing conflict.

Since the war broke out on April 15, over 3,130 allegations of severe child rights violations have been reported in the country, with the Darfur region bearing at least half of the cases. This is just the tip of the iceberg, with severe under reporting due to communications blackouts and lack of access. "Sudan – and Darfur in particular - has become a living hell for millions of children, with thousands being ethnically targeted, killed, injured, abused, and exploited. This must end," said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director."Children continue to suffer new violence, while their parents and grandparents still bear the scars of previous cycles of violence





