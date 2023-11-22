Kenya-Uganda Fuel Row Erupts Over Inflated Oil Prices

A bitter row over fuel supplies has erupted between Kenya and its landlocked neighbour Uganda, with the Ugandan leader saying his country is being "cheated" by "parasites" and middlemen. For decades, Kenya has imported oil and sold it on to its East African neighbours - but its role as the main gateway for supplying fuel to the region is now at risk.

It all came to a head earlier this month when Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni accused Kenyan middlemen of inflating oil prices by up to 58%, causing a "huge loss" for his country. He also hit out at "internal parasites" for "cheating" Uganda by failing to intervene since prices began to go up earlier in the year. Uganda has for years imported 90% of its fuel from Kenyan oil marketing companies, which sell it to their Ugandan subsidiaries - the rest is procured through Tanzania.His government has made it clear that it wants more autonomy over future oil deal





